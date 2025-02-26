The killing of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey is to be explored in a new ITV documentary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 75-minute programme will look into the events of February 11 2023 when Brianna was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, near Leigh.

Her killers were given life sentences in February 2024 and the judge said the “exceptionally brutal” murder had elements of both sadism by Scarlett Jenkinson from Warrington and transphobic hate on the part of her accomplice, Eddie Ratcliffe, from Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim’s mother, Esther Ghey, who is calling for a public inquiry into peer-on-peer violence, will speak in-depth about her 16-year-old daughter, whose murder led to UK-wide protests and vigils.

Murdered schoolgirl Brianna Ghey

The documentary will also feature interviews with the victim’s friends and family, as well as detectives.

Ms Ghey said: “I took part in this amazing documentary as a way to ensure that my family’s story was told truthfully, and people could get to know Brianna the way we did.

“I also wanted to find out more about the benefits of mindfulness, and the impact that harmful content online is having on teenagers and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to speak to amazing people who highlight the issues that young people face in society right now.

Eddie Ratcliffe is serving life for the murder of Brianna Ghey

“The statistics are shocking. I hope that this documentary contributes to the push for our children’s welfare, online and offline.”

Cheshire Police has given access to its investigation, including evidence and custody suite interviews with the two killers, who were caught within 28 hours.

Tom Giles, controller of current affairs at ITV, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Brianna’s family entrusted us and (television production company) MultiStory Media to bring this deeply personal story to ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are privileged to have had the unique insight of Esther – as well as of the police force who worked on the case.

“The resulting documentary is a testament to the strength of character of Esther who, in the face of such an appalling crime, fights to this day to effect real change in society and to keep her daughter’s name alive.”

In February 2024 Jenkinson was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years before parole and Ratcliffe 20 years.

In December, Ratcliffe had a bid to challenge the length of his sentence dismissed at the Court of Appeal.

The documentary, which has a working title of Brianna, will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV player with broadcast details to be confirmed in due course.