New crown court date for man charged with murder of Wigan borough mechanic
Tom Gomm, 44, from Tyldesley, died in hospital on Tuesday, December 17 after being assaulted in Boothstown two days earlier.
He was described as a “true gentleman” in moving tributes on social media and more than £4,000 was donated to an online appeal to help cover the cost of a funeral.
Jack Naylor, of Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, was charged with Tom’s murder, as well as two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, a racially aggravated public order offence and a domestic assault.
He appeared in the dock at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
No pleas were entered and the case was adjourned for a further hearing to take place on Tuesday, May 27.
A provisional trial start date of Monday, June 9 has already been scheduled.