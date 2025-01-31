New sentencing date for Wigan man who tried to have sexual conversations with child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sentencing has been delayed for a Wigan man who tried to engage in sexual communications with a child.

Callum Porter, 26, of Gray Close, New Springs, pleaded guilty in November to attempting to have sexual conversations with a girl under 16 between June 25 and 28.

He was due to be sentenced by Wigan magistrates this week, but the hearing was adjourned until April 14 so a mental health treatment assessment could be conducted.

He was remanded on conditional bail.