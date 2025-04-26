Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convicted sex offender who failed to let police examine electronic devices will find out his punishment next month.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 14 at Bolton Crown Court for Andrew Taylor, 58, of Lilian Drive, Whitley.

A sexual harm prevention order was imposed on him by a Liverpool Crown Court judge in June 2016 with a condition that police can demand any technology capable of accessing the internet and storing images must be produced on demand.

But Taylor pleaded guilty during a previous court hearing to failing to do this on December 19.

He was remanded on bail until sentencing.