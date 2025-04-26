New sentencing date for Wigan sex offender who breached court order

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A convicted sex offender who failed to let police examine electronic devices will find out his punishment next month.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 14 at Bolton Crown Court for Andrew Taylor, 58, of Lilian Drive, Whitley.

A sexual harm prevention order was imposed on him by a Liverpool Crown Court judge in June 2016 with a condition that police can demand any technology capable of accessing the internet and storing images must be produced on demand.

But Taylor pleaded guilty during a previous court hearing to failing to do this on December 19.

He was remanded on bail until sentencing.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice