A Wigan pensioner accused of historical sex offences will stand trial for the second time next year.

A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of Rab MacDonald, 74, of Broadmead, Parbold, at the end of a trial held earlier this month at Preston Crown Court

He was charged with indecently assaulting a girl 12 times between 1993 and 1998, between the ages of 11 and 16.

A new trial is scheduled to begin on April 13 at the same court.