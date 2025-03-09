A Wigan teen who admitted to trying to torch a car he had illegally taken, snatching two others in a burglary and going armed with a machete has been dealt with by the courts.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having the potentially deadly blade in public in Worsley Mesnes and criminally damaging a woman’s home by smashing a window on May 5 last year.

He also admitted to the unlawful taking of a Nissan Micra on October 10 and its attempted arson the next day.

He further pleaded guilty to the burglary of a home in order to take a Citroen, plus licence and insurance offences in relation to both vehicles.

A Nissan Micra similar to the one taken and then damaged by the Wigan 17-year-old

The teenager has also admitted to taking a Toyota Yaris from an address in Whelley on January 14 then driving it dangerously on Wigan Road, Standish, soon afterwards.

Finally he confessed to burgling another house in Whelley in order to steal a cheque worth £125.

Returning to court for sentence, he was made the subject of a 12-month referral order to the youth offender panel, was ordered to pay £100 in compensation and the blade was forfeited for destruction.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months.