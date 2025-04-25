Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man who made vile images of child abuse has been spared an immediate term behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Toase, 44, of Gas Street, Platt Bridge, had earlier this year appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to making two category B images of children being sexually assaulted and one category C image between January and June last year.

Returning to court to learn his fate, he was told that the offences were aggravated by the fact they were committed while he was subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given a seven-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months because the bench said that there was a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation,” that Toase had not similarly offended since 2020 and he had voluntarily sought help.

Wigan magistrates gave Ian Toase a suspended prison sentence after his confession to making child abuse images

He must be supervised for 18 months and complete a Building Better Choices course.

Furthermore he must sign onto the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years and be the subject of a new sexual harm prevention order for the same period, whose conditions include detailed and strict limitations on computer and internet use.