No immediate jail term for Wigan man with child abuse images
Ian Toase, 44, of Gas Street, Platt Bridge, had earlier this year appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to making two category B images of children being sexually assaulted and one category C image between January and June last year.
Returning to court to learn his fate, he was told that the offences were aggravated by the fact they were committed while he was subject to a sexual harm prevention order.
He was given a seven-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months because the bench said that there was a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation,” that Toase had not similarly offended since 2020 and he had voluntarily sought help.
He must be supervised for 18 months and complete a Building Better Choices course.
Furthermore he must sign onto the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years and be the subject of a new sexual harm prevention order for the same period, whose conditions include detailed and strict limitations on computer and internet use.