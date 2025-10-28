Not guilty pleas have been entered by a Wigan man accused of twice sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on a train
A Wigan man has denied twice molesting a 12-year-old schoolgirl on a train but will only stand trial in May 2028.
Philip Burke, 43, of Gayton Close, Winstanley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13 on September 13 last year.
The court was told the alleged attacks took place aboard a rail service between Manchester Victoria and Hindley.
Because of court backlogs the trial date was only fixed for May 2 2028 before which Burke was released on unconditional bail.