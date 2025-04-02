Notorious Wigan poacher back in court for dog ban breach
In 2021 Daniel Ratchford was given a suspended prison sentence and a Criminal Behaviour Order for committing poaching offences on private farmland, including allowing his Lurcher-cross dogs to kill wild rabbits and hares.
The then 36-year-old, of Wellfield Road in Beech Hill, was handed a five year order which excludes him from entering vast areas around West Lancashire and Sefton.
That included all rural areas between Ormskirk and the Sefton coast, between Ormskirk and Crosby, Maghull, Kirkby and between Wigan and Lancashire around the Douglas Valley.
Lancashire’s South Rural Task Force, along with Merseyside Police’s Wildlife Crime Unit and RSPCA Special Operations Unit, executed a warrant at Ratchford’s property in the early hours of March 11 2021.
Five dogs were found inside, in breach of his lifetime disqualification which he was given in 2014, after being convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.
For this offence, he was sentenced to twelve weeks imprisonment.
Now he has reappeared before Liverpool and Knowsley magistrates to admit to breaching the disqualification again, along with a criminal behaviour order for trespassing on private land, after being caught on land off Crank Road, Crank, near Billinge, with a dog last December 3.
He had also been accused of hunting a wild mammal with a dog again, but this charge was dropped after he pleaded guilty to the other two charges.
Ratchford was granted unconditional bail until he returns to the same court for sentencing on May 7.