Off-road bike menace attacked two Wigan police officers
A Wigan borough teenager has admitted to attacking two police officers who arrested him for badly and illegally driving an off-road bike in the street.
The 17-year-old from Leigh, who cannot be named, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to carelessly riding the two-wheeler on Kirkhall Lane on April 15 and doing so without a licence or insurance.
He further admitted to the common assault of PCs Matthews and Wright while acting as emergency workers on the same date.
He was given an eight-month youth offender panel referral order, had his driving record endorsed by six penalty points and he was ordered to pay £50 in compensation to each of his victims.