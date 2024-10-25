Organised crime group which stole cars worth more than £3m had a unit in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An organised crime group which stole almost 100 vehicles with an estimated value of more than £3m rented a unit in Wigan for the operation, it has been revealed.

Seven men were jailed this week for their parts in the conspiracy, which comes after seven men were jailed in 2022 and two were given suspended sentences.

The investigation began in June 2019 when a dealership in Oldham received a call saying a hired Audi A4 saloon could not be returned on time as it was delayed in London.

A police raid on one of the units

The firm discovered the car was actually in an industrial unit in Stockfield Mill, Chadderton, rented by Adam Elwood.

Police found the car there, as well as parts from five stolen vehicles and items from three additional stolen vehicles.

The group needed a new premises so they rented a unit in Wigan using the false name of David Brown.

But police discovered it less than two weeks later when they again stole a rented Mercedes.

Some of the car parts uncovered by police

CCTV showed Tayoub Hasnain and Asif Hussain renting the vehicle, before Hasnain called the hire company and the police falsely claiming it had been stolen from his drive.

The car’s tracking device led police to the unit in Wigan.

There, police found Hadir Ali, who told the officers he was waiting for a friend, despite standing next to a forklift which had its engine running.

When later examined, the engines being loaded into a wagon were from stolen vehicles. Ibraaz Shafique was also there.

Police found the stolen Mercedes, which had already been dismantled, the parts ready to be sold.

A further seven stolen vehicles were identified, all missing parts.

Despite the premises being rented by "David Brown”, police discovered Asif Hussain had registered himself as director of a company which had its office address as the unit.

Police then discovered the gang had a unit in Vale Mill, Chadderton, in December 2019.

An Audi RS3 was targeted by thieves in Oldham, who collided with the car, attacked the owner when he got out to inspect the damage and stole the vehicle.

Less than two hours later, police found the car at Vale Mill, substantially dismantled. The unit also contained parts from two other stolen vehicles.

The conspiracy continued and text messages showed them plotting to transfer the tenancy of the unit to a different name.

Vale Mill was raided again in March 2020 and 17 stolen vehicles and an array of stolen vehicle registration numbers were found.

In April 2020, Hadir Ali rented a unit at Pioneer Mill. That same month, police found five stolen vehicles there which had been chopped up.

Specialist detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s serious organised crime group were brought in to unravel the conspiracy.

Police seized several mobile phones, which revealed damning text messages, images and videos.

“Shopping lists” were recovered which showed the men were stealing cars to order.

Cell site analysis placed the same phone numbers in the vicinity of different car thefts and this led police to discover the entire team of thieves.

Videos from the defendants’ phones showed them conducting drive-bys, scoping out cars to steal. On one occasion, Jangaria filmed a Range Rover saying, “it’s fresh”.

Detectives found evidence linking the gang to the theft of at least 90 high-value cars and their disposal, resulting in a loss exceeding £3m.

Between January 2020 and January 2021, police identified 11 containers which were shipped overseas, intercepting three destined for the United Arab Emirates.

The group created a fake shipping company called KG Logistics, but ordered the containers using fake company names, often cloning the details of legitimate businesses.

Police found where the gang would load the containers. Their landlord was once again David Brown.

Detectives analysed the group’s finances and saw Shafique deposited £50,000 – a fraudulent Covid bounce-back loan for a front company. During the period of these conspiracies, almost £170,000 cash went through his account.

Their group chat “The Company” included messages saying “five-o busted the yard again”, in relation to the raid in Wigan, joking they should start packing their jail kit.

The cars were stolen in a variety of ways. One was taken from a drive while the owner was on holiday, another involved the theft of car keys from a house while owners were in the garden, while a third saw a man being threatened to stay inside his house while they stole his car or he would be killed. On one occasion, they posed as valet parking at Manchester Airport.

In 2022, Asif Hussain, now 47, of Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, was jailed for 15 years for conspiracy to steal, two counts of conspiracy to handle stolen goods and money laundering.; Hadir Ali, 29, Lee Street, Oldham, 11 years for two counts of conspiracy to handle stolen goods; Sajid Jangharia, 40, Willows Lane, Bolton, 10 years for conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to handle stolen goods; Tayoub Hasnain, 40, of Heywood Street, Bury, five years and six months for conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to handle stolen goods; and Ibraaz Shafique, 26,of Camberwell Street, Oldham, four years for two counts of conspiracy to handle stolen goods and two counts of fraud.

Two other men received suspended sentences.

This week, Asif Matadar, 39, Melbourne Road, Bolton, was jailed for three years and six months for conspiracy to steal; Shewaz Rehman, 29, of Hereford Street, Oldham, four years and nine months for conspiracy to handle stolen goods; Imran Taj, 43, of Malvern Road, Oldham, four years for conspiracy to handle stolen goods; Zeeshan Ali, 34, of Ennerdale Terrance, Tameside, three years and nine months for conspiracy to handle stolen goods; Adam Elwood, 30, of Kingston Avenue, Chadderton, six years for two counts of handling stolen goods and drug offences; Mohammed Irfan, 26, of Malvern Street, Oldham, three years for conspiracy to handle stolen goods; and James Hopkinson, 29, of Seatoller Court, Oldham, was jailed for eight months, suspended for 12 months.