Owners punished for cane corso dogs being out of control and causing injury in Wigan
Two people have admitted being the owners of dogs which were dangerously out of control in Wigan.
The animals – cane corsos named Thanos and Nala – injured a dog and a person while they were out of control on March 12 last year.
Holly Shore, 20, of Tabener Close, Pemberton and Liam Simber, 27, of Cherrycroft, Skelmersdale, pleaded guilty to being in charge of dogs which were dangerously out of control and causing injury.
Wigan magistrates imposed two-year conditional discharges and ordered them to pay £1,117.50 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and £26 surcharge.
Contingent destruction orders were issued for both dogs.