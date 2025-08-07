Two people have admitted being the owners of dogs which were dangerously out of control in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animals – cane corsos named Thanos and Nala – injured a dog and a person while they were out of control on March 12 last year.

Holly Shore, 20, of Tabener Close, Pemberton and Liam Simber, 27, of Cherrycroft, Skelmersdale, pleaded guilty to being in charge of dogs which were dangerously out of control and causing injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan magistrates imposed two-year conditional discharges and ordered them to pay £1,117.50 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and £26 surcharge.

Contingent destruction orders were issued for both dogs.