Peeping Tom caught filming man on loo at Wigan railway station
David Asbrey, of Tunnicliffe's New Row, Leigh, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to filming a private act for his own sexual gratification on January 18 this year.
The hearing was told that a British Transport Police officer was on duty at the station when he was approached by a witness who informed him that a male was in the men’s toilets, taking photos over the cubicle doors.
The witness accompanied the police officers to the toilet and pointed out Asbrey who denied any wrongdoing.
However, his phone showed that he had taken an image of the "inside of a cubicle with a person sitting on the lavatory and which had been taken from height looking down onto the toilet.”
The court was told that the man seen in this image remains unknown.
Asbrey, however, was arrested for voyeurism by the British Transport Police.
He was fined and ordered to pay both court costs and a victim services surcharge, the total coming to £666.
He was also made to forfeit his mobile phone for destruction.