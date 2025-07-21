A Wigan scout leader is beginning a long prison sentence today after he was convicted of a string of historical child sex crimes.

Christopher Hindley’s victim, whom he repeatedly attacked in Wigan from the age of six to 12 in the late 1980s to the mid-1990s, today branded him a “vile paedophile” and voiced fears that there may have been other victims.

The 56-year-old, who has been involved in the scouting movement in the Lowton area for many years, had pleaded not guilty to 17 charges, comprising five counts of indecent assaulting a boy under 14, 10 of gross indecency with a child under 14 and two of attempted buggery.

But after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court last month, a jury returned 17 unanimous guilty verdicts.

Christopher Hindley's mugshot. He is now beginning a 12-year prison sentence after a Livepool Crown Court jury found him guilty of 17 historical child sex offences

Returning to court today, Hindley, formerly of Braithwaite Road in Lowton and latterly of Pendle Gardens in Culcheth, was sentenced to a total of 12 years’ custody with another year on extended licence and he must sign on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

His victim, now 41 but maintaining his right to anonymity as a victim of sexual crime, spoke to Wigan Today after sentencing.

He said: “This man has been a blight on my life for as long as I can remember.

"The abuse I suffered was not in a setting that had anything to do with cub-scouts but Hindley has worked in this environment for a long time, in a position of great trust, and it worries me that there might be other victims out there who have yet to come forward.

"People need to know that this man is a vile paedophile, a dirty, disgusting sexual predator."

The court heard that the abuse took place over a six-year period when Hindley was in his mid to late 20s and the victim testified that his abuser tried to swear him to secrecy with the classic predatory line: “otherwise we’ll both get into trouble.”

The victim added: “I am on anti-depressants and have lost a business because of what he did to me.

"During and after the abuse as a child I never told my mum and kept it bottled up for years. It was only when I was happily into a new marriage and confided in my new wife, that the criminal investigation began.

"My wife said that I had to tell my mum and that I had to go to the police both for my own sake and in case there are other victims. And when I finally told my mum she said it needed reporting to the authorities too. In fact my first wife said I should as well when I confided in her, but back then I didn’t go through with it.

"It was such a big thing to open up about it all after so much time.

"But now that justice has been done, it feels like a great burden has been lifted from me. He has got what he deserves.

"I want to show there is a way through this torment for other victims of chlld sexual abuse, and if they too have been victims of Christopher Hindley, they should not come forward.”

Hindley was forced to stop working with children the moment he was charged.