Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan borough woman has been banned from keeping animals for two years after she confined three dogs in appalling conditions inside crates at her home.

The RSPCA investigated after receiving a report about an underweight dog and overbreeding and when one of the charity’s animal rescue officers went to Laura Hall’s home at Lincoln Close in Tyldesley she found the dogs enclosed in their own urine and faeces.

The dogs were in three dog crates stacked on top of each other in the living room of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the distressed dogs after they were rescued by the RSPCA

One of the dogs, a Staffie called Zeus had suffered several urine scalds, while the other canines, a bulldog, called Pearl, and a French bulldog called Rocky were also found to be suffering.

Hall, 31, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and appeared for sentencing at Wigan Magistrates’ Court.

As well as the disqualification, she was placed under a 12-month community order and told to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

When Animal Rescue Officer Pierce entered Hall’s home she said the smell of ammonia and faeces was so overwhelming she struggled to breathe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the cramped and filthy crates in which the dogs were kept

The officer said in a statement presented to the court: “The living room was full of rubbish and hazards all over the floor. I saw three dog crates stacked with one dog in each that were overflowing with faces and urine. There were hundreds of flies flying around the room and the crates.

“There was a Staffordshire bull terrier in a small crate which had a large puddle of urine on the floor and next to this was a slightly larger crate with a Merle bull breed dog covered in faeces.

"There were two empty bowls and nowhere dry or clean for the dog to sit or stand.

“On top of this crate was a smaller crate with a French bulldog in, this again was covered in faeces and the dog had nowhere clean or dry to sit. The faeces from the crate was overflowing and

The dogs were kept in their own mess

falling into the crate below.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her visit the animal rescue officer called the police for assistance and the canines were seized and taken to RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for treatment.

A vet who examined the dogs said that as well as the unsuitable environment the dogs were confined in, Zeus was suffering from a urine scald on his scrotum and two scalds on his paw pads. Both of the other dogs’ feet and legs were caked in faeces and urine.

The vet said the dogs were likely to have been suffering for several weeks.

The court imposed deprivation orders against Hall in respect of Zeus and Rocky, who are being cared for at RSPCA animal centres and will be rehomed in due course.

Pearl had already been signed over to the RSPCA and the animal charity has found her a loving new home.

Hall was also told to pay court costs of £1,082.40.