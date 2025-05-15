A Wigan man has been banned from keeping all animals for a decade after leaving a dog alone in a flat without food or water for three days or more.

Harry Stevenson, 22, of Belvedere Place, Worsley Mesnes, was prosecuted after his Staffordshire Bull Terrier Kyro was found subdued and underweight in the home.

Wigan and Leigh magistrates also told him to complete a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

At sentencing , the bench also ordered Stevenson to pay £1,100 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Kyro enjoying a walk after being taken int RSPCA care

He was found guilty in his absence of an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 of failing to ensure Kyro’s needs were met.

The defendant had not ensured that the pet had adequate nutrition or drinking water, was free from mental distress or that he was appropriately cared for.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Daniel Tomlinson said in a statement that he went to Stevenson’s home in March last year following a report of an abandoned dog.

He got no reply but could see Kyro inside - looking underweight - and began tracking down the occupant through the local authority.

The officer gained access three days later and, accompanied by police, recovered Kyro and took him by van to Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

An examination of the property revealed that there was no water in the flat - even the toilet bowl was dry - and no food.

There were piles of dog faeces in the hall and one of two bowls left down contained only what appeared to be urine.

A vet’s report said Kyro was “underweight” with a body score of two out of a maximum of nine, adding “ribs and pelvic bones were easily visible”.

He also had mild fur loss over the bridge of his nose and long nails, but was described as “quiet, alert and responsive” with “a good temperament”.

Stevenson ultimately signed Kyro over into RSPCA care for rehoming.

After the case, RSPCA Inspector Rachel Whalley said: “Poor Kyro was left alone in the flat for a minimum of three days.

“The officers who attended noted that there was no dog food nor any water left out for him. There wasn’t even any dog food left in the kitchen and the toilet bowl was dry.

“There was just urine in his bowl and faeces on the floor and he was subdued and underweight.

“It is completely unacceptable for him to be left this way and if we hadn't been alerted, then goodness knows what would have happened to him.

“It's a great outcome for Kyro, and for animal welfare, that we were able to recover him and I'm so happy to report he is now doing well. He is a really happy, loving, gorgeous boy.”

The RSPCA offers advice on how to keep your pet healthy and happy here.