Police appeal following Wigan community break-ins
Police say a burglary which took place on Prescott Lane, Kitt Green, on Saturday September 14 at 12.24am during which a Jaguar E-Pace, parked outside, was stolen.
Only a minute after midnight that same morning there was an attempted burglary on Elvington Close, Kitt Green, which investigators believe could have been committed by the same offender.
A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “If you have any information relating to the above or have also been a victim of similar crime at around this time, in the same location contact [email protected].”
Alterntatively ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.