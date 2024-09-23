Police appeal following Wigan community break-ins

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Sep 2024
Officers investigating the theft of a high performance car from a Wigan home’s drive also think the same person was responsible for an earlier attempted break-in.

Police say a burglary which took place on Prescott Lane, Kitt Green, on Saturday September 14 at 12.24am during which a Jaguar E-Pace, parked outside, was stolen.

Only a minute after midnight that same morning there was an attempted burglary on Elvington Close, Kitt Green, which investigators believe could have been committed by the same offender.

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “If you have any information relating to the above or have also been a victim of similar crime at around this time, in the same location contact [email protected].”

Alterntatively ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.