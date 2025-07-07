Police are hunting David White

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Wigan.

David White, 34, is being hunted by police for failing to attend a hearing at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on June 30.

This was the first hearing to prepare for his upcoming trial for offences of fraud by abuse of position and theft.

White has known links to Wigan, Bury and London.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.