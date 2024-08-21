Police appeal to trace Wigan stolen bike
Neighbourhood police officers have issued a picture of a pedal bike they want to trace after it was snatched.
The black-coloured Fuji two-wheeler was stolen in the Platt Bridge area.
A social media post by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “If you have any details or information in relation to this, please contact 101 or the Crimestoppers quoting crime number CRI/06LL/0021316/24.”