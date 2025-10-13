An arrest warrant has been issued for a Leigh shopkeeper accused of selling fake tobacco.

Saman Hammaharef, of Union Street, had been due to appear before Wigan magistrates to face five charges of selling various famous brands of cigarettes without the proper packaging and without health warnings with the view of gaining for himself or another.

The offences were all alleged to have been committed at the now closed Birchalls newsagent on Union Street on May 23 2023.

But when he failed to attend court, justices tasked police with tracking him down.