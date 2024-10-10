Police hunt for suspected Wigan fraudster after court no show
Elaine Taylor, 48, of Bank Street, Platt Bridge, had appeared before borough justices to face a charge that between August 17 and September 8 2018 she entered into a tenancy agreement using a fraudulent name with the aim of gaining financially from a tenancy deposit.
She is also accused of possessing the class A drug MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy, on November 16 2018 and failing to surrender to bail on June 24 this year.
But she then failed to make a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge who duly issued a warrant to the police to arrest her for a bail breach.