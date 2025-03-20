An arrest warrant has been issued for an Atherton 34-year-old who admitted to a knife crime but then failed to turn up at court for sentencing.

Martin Birchall, of Brooklands Avenue, had previously admitted being armed with a blade in public on Elm Street, Tyldesley, on November 16 2023.

But when it came to learning his fate from Wigan magistrates he was a no-show and the bench issued a warrant for police to detain him and bring him before them.