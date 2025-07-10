A 21-year-old Wigan man is being hunted by police after failing to attend a court hearing.

Justices issued an arrest warrant for Michael Ward when he missed a date before them while on bail.

Police have now been tasked with finding him and have issued his photograph and an appeal on social media.

A post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “Officers in Wigan want to trace Michael Ward, after he failed to turn up at court.

"Anybody with information should call us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”