An arrest warrant has been issued for a Scotsman accused of a serious assault in Wigan.

Mark Phoenix, 32, of Beech Grove, Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway, had been due to appear before borough justices charged with causing a named male grievous bodily harm on June 30 last year in Wigan and to possessing cocaine on August 10, also in the town.

But he failed to attend the hearing and so justices tasked police with arresting him.