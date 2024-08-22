Police hunt Wigan knife threat accused after court no-show
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A warrant has been issued for a Wigan man who was meant to appear at court accused of threatening someone with a knife.
Kristopher Johnson, 41, of Orchard Street, was a no-show at Manchester's law courts when summoned to attend a hearing to face a charge of unlawfully and intentionally threatening Kian Weaver in Severn Drive, Norley, on February 1 last year.
As a result an arrest warrant was issued to police by the bench.