Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A warrant has been issued for a Wigan man who was meant to appear at court accused of threatening someone with a knife.

Kristopher Johnson, 41, of Orchard Street, was a no-show at Manchester's law courts when summoned to attend a hearing to face a charge of unlawfully and intentionally threatening Kian Weaver in Severn Drive, Norley, on February 1 last year.

As a result an arrest warrant was issued to police by the bench.