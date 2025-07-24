The moments before a Wigan grandmother was horrifically injured when she was hit by an e-bike and efforts to detain one of the riders have been shared in new video footage released by the police.

The 999 call made after the terrible incident on Orrell Road, Orrell, has also been shared after two men were sentenced at Bolton Crown Court.

Margaret Scaldwell was crossing the road on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 when she was hit by the Talaria Sting e-bike being ridden by former Junior Latics player Kian Monks and Joel Pilling.

She was hit head-on, giving her no chance to get out of the way, and she became airborne, before landing a few metres down the road.

Kyle Monks has been jailed

Mrs Scaldwell suffered compound fractures to her left leg, broken bones in both arms, multiple broken ribs and severe facial injuries after her head hit the pavement.

Both men attempted to flee on the e-bike, but Monks was pursued and restrained by members of the public. He was covered in blood as he was detained nearby.

Pilling ran away and handed himself in at Wigan police station later that day.

Margaret Scaldwell before the collision and horrifically injured soon after it in hospital

They did not make any attempt to contact emergency services to seek help for Mrs Scaldwell.

It was later revealed that Pilling owned the motorbike but did not have a driving licence and Monks had only a provisional licence.

Monks, 21, of The Avenue, Billinge, was jailed for two years and three months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, and driving with no licence or insurance.

He was also found guilty of failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision and failing to provide a specimen for analysis following a serious collision.

The e-bike which hit Margaret Scaldwell

Pilling, 22, of Latimer Close, Orrell, was given a 22-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving with no licence or insurance.

Det Con Steve Pennington, from Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "This was a shocking incident where two individuals recklessly rode an e-bike through one of Wigan's busiest areas with complete disregard for public safety.

“Their dangerous driving resulted in a horrific collision with a grandmother who was simply crossing the road. She suffered life-changing injuries and spent weeks in a coma – it's nothing short of miraculous that she survived.

“This incident highlights the severe consequences of operating e-bikes illegally on our roads. These aren't toys – they're powerful vehicles that require proper licensing, safety equipment, and responsible handling.

“Riding without these essentials isn't just breaking the law, it's putting lives at risk.

“At GMP we're committed to reducing serious and fatal collisions across our region. We actively support national road safety initiatives like the Fatal 4 campaign, targeting the four main causes of serious road incidents: speeding, using mobile phones, not wearing seatbelts and driving under the influence.

“Road safety is everyone's responsibility and the consequences of ignoring this can be truly catastrophic."