An arrest warrant has been issued for a serial Wigan shoplifter who failed to turn up at court for sentencing.

Susan Buckley, 39, of Millgate, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to 22 thefts from shops in April and May, including B&M Bargains and Morrisons during which items such as wine, perfume and cleaning products were snatched.

But when she didn't attend her sentencing hearing, the bench tasked police with arresting her and bringing her to court.