Police seize hidden knife and stolen motorbike in Wigan ASB crackdown
A crackdown on anti-social behaviour hotspots in a Wigan community has come up trumps.
Acting on information provided by partner agencies, PCSOs for Abram Neighbourhood Team attended several parts of Golborne that have been affected by ASB recently.
A post on social media from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP said that as a result of this work a stolen motorbike and and concealed knife were located and seized.
They have now been taken away for forensic examination.
A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information about crime in your area contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”