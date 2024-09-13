A crackdown on anti-social behaviour hotspots in a Wigan community has come up trumps.

Acting on information provided by partner agencies, PCSOs for Abram Neighbourhood Team attended several parts of Golborne that have been affected by ASB recently.

A post on social media from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP said that as a result of this work a stolen motorbike and and concealed knife were located and seized.

They have now been taken away for forensic examination.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information about crime in your area contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”