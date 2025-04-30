Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who assaulted several people and stole from a shop will be banned from Leigh town centre when he is released from prison.

Josh Andrusjak, 30, of Findlay Street, Leigh, is subject to a criminal behaviour order as part of the sentence handed down at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to stealing two Dairy Milk chocolate products and two bottles of prosecco, to the value of £110.06, from Asda, on Windemere Road, Leigh, on March 23.

He also admitted the common assault of a woman and assaulting two police officers by beating them on the same day.

Josh Andrusjak is banned from Leigh town centre

Andrusjak had also earlier pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, to cause harassment or distress, in Leigh on December 16, assaulting a woman by beating her on March 6 and possessing class B drug spice in Wigan on March 18.

Justices imposed a 12-week prison sentence, saying the crimes were aggravated by him being on bail at the time.

They also handed down a criminal behaviour order, which runs for two years and six months and has conditions of not entering Leigh town centre, not to beg or approach anyone in Leigh to ask for money, and not to remain in a commercial premises after being asked to leave.

After the hearing, Wigan and Leigh police revealed in a Facebook post that they had worked with Wigan Council to build up a case and apply for the criminal behaviour order.

The post said: “The Leigh town centre team, along with Wigan Council, have been working in partnership to tackle ongoing issues in Leigh town centre.

"This involves discussions with local business and holding partnership meetings to discuss ways to tackle certain individuals for their behaviour and criminality in the area.

“Working in partnership we built a case to present to the court to apply for a criminal behaviour order in regard to a particular person who has been targeting local businesses and members of the public in the area.

“Josh Andrusjak appeared in court for several offences in the Leigh area and was sentenced for the offences and issued with a criminal behaviour lasting two and a half years.

“The criminal behaviour order has set conditions which will prevent him from entering the town centre of Leigh, which includes the bus station and the Spinning Gate shopping centre, entering Asda on Windermere Road and from begging in the Leigh area.

“He risks arrest if he breaches any of the conditions outlined in the criminal behaviour order.

“This partnership work will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour and criminality in the town centre. It is important that all matters are reported as this helps us evidence the ongoing issue that individuals are causing and allows us to tackle them head on through criminal and civil enforcement.”

Police officers and the council have been working to address issues in Leigh town centre and at Parsonge Retail Park in recent days, which included speaking to homeless people and offering support.