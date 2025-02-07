Rape and sex assault charges denied by Wigan teen
A Wigan teenager has denied committing two rapes and sex assaults.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough magistrates to face four charges all alleged to have happened in June and July of 2022 - when the defendant was aged 15 and involved two counts of raping a man over the age of 16 and two of sexually assaulting a boy.
He entered not guilty pleas to all the charges.
The youngster is next to stand before justices on February 17 for a case management hearing, with a trial date fixed for March 10.