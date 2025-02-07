Rape and sex assault charges denied by Wigan teen

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan teenager has denied committing two rapes and sex assaults.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough magistrates to face four charges all alleged to have happened in June and July of 2022 - when the defendant was aged 15 and involved two counts of raping a man over the age of 16 and two of sexually assaulting a boy.

He entered not guilty pleas to all the charges.

The youngster is next to stand before justices on February 17 for a case management hearing, with a trial date fixed for March 10.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice