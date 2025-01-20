Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burglar who stole two mobile phones from Wigan and Leigh health services and was found with hard drugs has been sent for rehab.

Paul Barlow, 52, of Warrington Road in Leigh, had previously appeared before borough justices to admit to the August 1 break-in at non-domestic premises and to possessing both heroin and crack cocaine in Wigan on August 15 plus a bail breach from September 18 last year.

He was put on a 12-month drug programme, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay compensation, a fine and court costs totalling £785.