Retrial set: jury fails to reach verdict in Wigan rape case
A jury has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a 45-year-old accused of raping a woman in Wigan.
Gregory Padin, of Liverpool Road, North Sefton, had denied the sexual attack alleged to have taken place on a woman in her 20s in Bickershaw on February 13 2022.
And a trial took place in November at Bolton Crown Court after which the jury was unable to decide his guilt or innocence.
The judge has now ordered a retrial which is scheduled to start at the same court on January 12 2026.
Padin has been bailed until then.