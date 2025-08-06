A dangerous Wigan driver has been banned from the road for three years and from drinking alcohol for four months.

Thomas Rogers, 33, of Windermere Road, Ince, appeared at the borough law courts to admit driving a Nissan Note dangerously on Manchester Road on May 15 and also to failing to stop for police and failing to provide a drink or blood specimen for testing.

As well as having his licence taken away for 36 months, Rogers must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Because of an underlying drink problem the court was told about, he must also abstain from alcohol until November 22.