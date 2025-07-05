Road ban-flouting motorist spared jail by Wigan justices

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
A Wigan motorist who flouted a road ban has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Barry Lawrence, 36, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Dacia Duster on Princess Street in Manchester on May 27 when disqualified from driving.

He was given an eight-week custodial sentence for his "flagrant disregard for court orders" but it was suspended for six months.

He had six penalty points put on his licence and must pay £85 to victim services.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice