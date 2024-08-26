Road ban for dangerously driving Wigan teen who hasn't taken his test yet

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Aug 2024
A Wigan teenager, who hadn't yet passed his driving test, has admitted dangerous driving and other motoring offences.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Ford Focus dangerously on Scholes, Warrington Lane and Hardybutts on July 9 2023.

He also admitted to doing so without insurance or a valid licence and for failing to stop for police.

He was given a six-month youth referral order and banned from the road for 12 months once he has passed an extended test.