Road ban for dangerously driving Wigan teen who hasn't taken his test yet
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan teenager, who hadn't yet passed his driving test, has admitted dangerous driving and other motoring offences.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Ford Focus dangerously on Scholes, Warrington Lane and Hardybutts on July 9 2023.
He also admitted to doing so without insurance or a valid licence and for failing to stop for police.
He was given a six-month youth referral order and banned from the road for 12 months once he has passed an extended test.