A Wigan motorist caught drug-driving in Southport has been banned from the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Winstanley, 37, of Merton Road, Highfield, stood before Sefton magistrates to plead guilty to being under the influence of cannabis when stopped by police on St Luke's Road in the resort on November 30 last year.

He also admitted to possessing the class B substances on the same occasion.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £617.

The cannabis was forfeited for destruction.