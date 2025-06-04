Road ban for Wigan motorist who had taken drugs

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

A Wigan motorist caught drug-driving in Southport has been banned from the road.

Paul Winstanley, 37, of Merton Road, Highfield, stood before Sefton magistrates to plead guilty to being under the influence of cannabis when stopped by police on St Luke's Road in the resort on November 30 last year.

He also admitted to possessing the class B substances on the same occasion.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £617.

The cannabis was forfeited for destruction.

