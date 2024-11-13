Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Wigan motorist has been banned from the road after being caught driving under the influence of cocaine.

Lauren Hart, 24, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to having taken the class A illegal substance before she was caught at the wheel on Gillibrands Road, Skelmersdale on July 13.

As well as a 12-month disqualification, Hart also has a fine, costs and victim services surcharge totalling £253 to pay.