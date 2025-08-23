Breaching a restraining order has landed a Wigan 39-year-old a 40-week prison sentence.

Alan Cooney, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to contacting a woman and entering a street on July 29 which he had been forbidden from doing so by a Manchester City magistrates order imposed five years ago.

This is not the first time Cooney has been imprisoned for an order breach and justices said they were locking him up for longer this time because of his "flagrant disregard for court orders" and because the offence had been committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

A Wigan 52-year-old has admitted racially abusing a doctor.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Michael Unsworth of Meadow Street in Springfield, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to racially aggravated harassment of a named medic on March 1 and to the possession of both heroin and cocaine on the same date.

Conditional bail was granted until sentencing on August 29.

A Wigan man accused of fiddling a lorry tachograph on numerous occasions is on the run from police.

Michael Hughes, 42, of Tram Street in Platt Bridge has been charged with 15 counts of illegally doctoring the device that records driving time, breaks and rest periods so that truckers or bus and coach drivers can't drive for too long and then be a danger to other road users due to fatigue.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on EU regulated journeys between August and December 2023.

They constitute alleged breaches of the 1968 Transport Act.

Hughes had been due to appear before Tameside magistrates to answer the charges but failed to attend.

So the bench has now issued a warrant for his arrest.

A Wigan 58-year-old who attacked a woman and threatened to kill her has narrowly avoided an immediate custodial sentence.

Ian Walsh, of Smallshaw Close, Ashton, had previously appeared before magistrates to plead guilty to assaulting the woman, causing her actual bodily harm, and making threats to kill her on July 6.

He had been behind bars pending sentence at Bolton Crown Court and has now been given an 18-month prison term, although it has been suspended for 24 months. He had served several days in custody while on remand though

Walsh must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a 90-day building choices programme to improve his behaviour.

A woman who deliberately gouged the paintwork of a car has been given a community punishment.

Kayleigh Martin, 22, of Viscount Road in Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the criminal damage of a man's Ford Fiesta on April 3 and to possessing an offensive weapon, namely sharp plastic, which she used to vandalise the vehicle.

She was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work along with 20 days of rehabilitation activities, while paying £199 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

A Wigan 37-year-old who breached a restraining order to send menacing messages to a woman has been sent to prison.

Shaun Grundy, of Warrington Road, Abram, stood before local justices to plead guilty to putting a named female in fear of violence through harassment between July 16 and August 1 and in so doing he breached an order banning contact with her that had been imposed in February.

The court was told that he made multiple harassing phone calls to his victim, at least one of which threatened violence.

The bench told him that the offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified and he was given a 24-week jail term.

A Leigh 41-year-old has denied causing a man horrific injuries with a machete.

Philip Turner, of Cameron Street, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to intending to cause a named male grievous bodily harm - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - and to possession of a bladed weapon on June 27 in Leigh.

A trial date of January 6 next year was set, although there will be a case management hearing before then on October 20.

A homeless man has been jailed for 10 months after stealing from several Wigan shops in just a few weeks.

Kevin Bamber, 51, was sentenced by Wigan justices after pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft.

From Boots at Robin Retail Park, he took razors and cosmetics worth £180 on May 1, No 7 products worth £120 on May 4, and candles worth £70 on May 7.

He stole cheese and meat worth £40 and laundry products worth £60 from The One Stop in Platt Bridge on May 5, before going back to take various items from the same shop the following day.

Bamber also took laundry products worth £50.50 from the Co-op in Platt Bridge on May 5 and coffee worth £52.50 on May 7; plus various items worth £154.63 from Home Bargains in Platt Bridge on June 14, and items worth £117.54 from Home Bargains in Ashton on June 16.

A Wigan woman who fiddled benefits for five years by lying about her assets and savings is to be sentenced by a judge.

Susan Pearson, 57, of Stanley Road, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a charge of committing fraud between October 2018 and December 2023.

The court was told that she dishonestly failed to disclose to the Department of Work and Pensions that she had assets in excess of the prescribed upper limit in order to claim Universal Credit to which she was not entitled.

She also admitted that between March and November 2023, she failed to disclose the same information about her wealth to Wigan Council in order to get a council tax reduction.

She was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on August 27.

A Wigan 45-year-old has been charged with breaking into a house and stealing a £15,000 car.

Craig Hewlett, of Scholes, appeared before borough justices accused of burgling an address in Duke Street and making off with an Audi Q2 on June 1.

The case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court, and the defendant was remanded into custody until September 17.

No pleas have been entered.

A Wigan man who stole from shops, used abusive words or behaviour and assaulted staff has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Ian Mitchell, 60, of Linney Square, Scholes, admitted carrying out 17 offences over nine months.

He assaulted two men by beating them - one on October 9 and the other on November 4 - and committed a common assault on another man on November 27.

He stole two bottles of wine worth £15 and alcohol worth £45 from Asda in Newtown on October 9; wine from Lidl on December 4; a bottle of whisky and bottle of wine worth £48 from M&S in Wigan on June 20; spirits worth £31.50 from B&M Bargains on July 14; and attempted to steal wine worth £7 from Asda on October 10.

He used threatening or abusive words or behaviour in a bid to cause men to fear violence on October 9, November 4 and April 2.

Mitchell also failed to attend Wigan police station while on bail on January 15 and Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on January 29.

Wigan magistrates said a custodial sentence was justified because the offences were “alcohol fuelled” and involved threats and assaults to shop and security staff.

They imposed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Mitchell must undergo alcohol treatment for 12 months, attend 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay compensation.

A charge of arranging the rape of a child under 13 has been brought against a Wigan man.

Richard Smith, 34, of Nixon Phillips Drive, Hindley Green, appeared before local magistrates charged with facilitating a sexual offence against a child between August 5 and 8 in London.

He has not yet pleaded and was remanded into custody until making a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 17.

A motorist whose bad driving caused crippling injuries to a man in a Wigan smash will be sentenced next month.

Joseph Milner, 22, of Spencers Bridge, Newburgh, had been charged with causing David Kelly serious injury by dangerously driving a Ford Ka along Victoria Street in Newtown on October 6 2023.

He had previously offered an alternative plea of guilty to causing the injuries through careless driving while pleading not guilty to the more serious allegation.

At the latest hearing at Bolton Crown Court, prosecutors accepted the lesser plea and the judge adjourned the case until September 17 when Milner will learn his fate.

A Wigan 21-year-old who had sex chats with a 12-year-old girl and making child abuse films has been jailed.

Kieran Atkinson, from Ince, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the charge involving the girl and to the creation of three images that fall into to the most serious category of abuse - A - and five category B images.

He also admmitted to breaching a sexual harm prevention order in doing so.

Last year Atkinson was given a suspended prison sentence for having a collection of child abuse films.

The hearing was told that damning evidence of the conversations was found on electronic devices belonging to Atkinson.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given a total of 28 months in prison which included 16 from the suspended sentence being activated.

He was also ordered to sign onto the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

A Wigan 44-year-old has been cleared of stalking a woman.

Craig Bithell, of Pepys Place, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to face charges of causing a named female actual bodily harm on January 27 2024 and to causing her serious alarm or distress by stalking her between January 25 and February 7 2024 by sending her numerous emails. But both charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of assault by beating and harassment without violence instead.

He was sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and five days of rehabilitation activities while paying £199 to the courts and victim services.