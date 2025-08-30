A Wigan man has been accused of sexual communications with a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

Paul Barrow-Hemmings, 45, of Diane Road, Ashton, stood before borough justices to face a charge involving sexual conversations, sending her lew pictures of himself and asking her to do the same.

It is further alleged that he incited her to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

He has not yet entered any pleas and he was granted conditional bail until making his first Bolton Crown Court appearance on September 10.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A Wigan 44-year-old has been cleared of stalking a woman.

Craig Bithell, of Pepys Place, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to face charges of causing a named female actual bodily harm on January 27 2024 and to causing her serious alarm or distress by stalking her between January 25 and February 7 2024 by sending her numerous emails.

But both charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of assault by beating and harassment without violence instead.

He was sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and five days of rehabilitation activities while paying £199 to the courts and victim services.

Police are hunting a Wigan man accused of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl.

Clint Quinn, 42, of Saddleback Road, Norley, had been due to appear before borough magistrates to face a single charge of sexual touching without consent of a girl aged 14 on March 30 last year.

But he failed to attend the hearing and so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Wigan man is awaiting sentence after admitting he lost control of a banned XL bully which then attacked a police officer.

Bradley Watkinson, 30, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a charge of being the owner of or in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and caused injury.

The attack took place in an alleyway behind Bradshawgate in Leigh on April 23 last year, just weeks after XL bullies were banned, although they can still be kept as pets if there is an exemption certificate and the owners follow rules on reining them in.

Watkinson was granted unconditional bail until he learns his fate at the same court on October 2.

Benefit fraud accusations have been made against a Wigan man amid claims that he pretended to be more disabled than he is for nine years.

David Bartle, 57, of Liverpool Road in Platt Bridge, faces five charges that he dishonestly made statements to the Department for Work and Pensioners which exaggerated the extent to which his health conditions affected his daily living needs and physical mobility.

These false statements were alleged to have been made in order to obtain Personal Independence Payments (Pips) between April 22 2014 and January 6 2023.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Bartle will make his first appearance on September 10, before which he has been granted unconditional bail.

A Wigan youngster has admitted raping a primary school-aged boy.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to attacking a child under the age of 13 between April 1 and May 1 this year.

He also admitted to non-penetrative sexual activity with a boy of eight in May last year when he himself was aged 13.

He was granted bail, conditional that he does not contact his victim, until sentencing takes place at the same court on September 19.

A man has denied burgling a £1,800 power tool from the new Civic development in Wigan town centre.

Barry McGuire, 53, of Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan, has been accused of snatching the Sandvik Rammer hydraulic breaker and a wheelbarrow from the Millgate development at 9pm on May 27 after entering the premises as a trespasser.

His case went before Manchester justices to whom he entered a not guilty plea.

A trial has been scheduled for August 27 at Wigan law courts. He is on unconditional bail until then.

A Wigan schoolboy dangerously drove and crashed a high performance vehicle he had just carjacked, a court heard.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before local justices to admit to the aggravated taking of an MG HS on February 11 which was driven at high speed along City Road in Kitt Green and caused damaged to a Volkswagen T-Roc.

He also confessed to dangerous driving and doing so without insurance or a licence.

The boy further admitted to driving a Mini Cooper carelessly on Norley Hall Avenue, Norley, while under the influence of cannabis on January 25.

A 43-year-old from Wigan who admitted to making vile films of child abuse has received a community punishment.

David Waterworth, of Bridge Street in Golborne, had originally denied having 83 prohibited images of a child on March 8, 2021.

He had also pleaded not guilty to making eight of the most serious (category A) images and 16 category B images of children between July 23, 2019 and March 8, 2021.

It had originally been planned for him to go on trial in late 2023 at Bolton Crown Court, but the case was delayed several times until it was at last due to take place in May this year only for Waterworth to change his pleas to guilty.

He has now appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court where he was given an 18-month community punishment which includes completing 200 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Waterworth has also been made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same period.

A Wigan woman has been accused of terrorising two people and witness intimidation.

Charlene Draper, 37, of Wright Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to face two charges of stalking involving serous harm of distress of a named man and woman between November 24 last year until June 11 this year by contacting them and posting on social media and that this had "substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities."

She is further charged with intimidating a witness with threats on March 22 and providing false information to police on August 13.

She has yet to plead.

The bench granted her conditional bail until she first appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 25.

A man and a woman have pleaded guilty to attacking a police officer.

Aaron Maxwell, 44, of Oaklands Road, Lowton, and Joy Orrell, 32, of Unsworth Avenue, Lowton, admitted assaulting the constable by beating her on December 12.

Wigan justices ordered Maxwell to pay a hefty bill of a £500 fine, £200 compensation and a £200 surcharge.

Orrell will be sentenced on November 14, with the case due to be mentioned in court on October 31. She was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan 44-year-old has denied molesting a woman and a trial date set for two years' time.

Anthony Munson, of Bentinck Street in Goose Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a single charge of sexually assaulting a female over the age of 16 in Wigan on February 21 this year.

He was bailed until a case management hearing on October 9, although the trial itself is only scheduled to take place on July 31 2027.

A Wigan man awaits his punishment after admitting he threw faeces into a woman’s garden several times.

Christopher Longworth, 51, of Bevington Street, Ashton, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence between November 4 and December 9 last year.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on November 14.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to assault.

Carl Cunliffe, 44, of Brown Street, Bickershaw, is alleged to have assaulted a man by beating him on April 9.

He will stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on October 6, 2026. Cunliffe was remanded on conditional bail.

A man has appeared in court charged with strangling a woman and stealing from her.

Scott West, 36, of Bow Road, Leigh, is accused of intentionally strangling the woman on August 9. He is also charged with the theft of her tobacco on the same day.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on September 15.

West was remanded into custody.

He was given a 12-month youth rehabilitation order which includes 30 days of rehab activities, and banned from driving for two years.

A Wigan borough man has been jailed after finally admitting he attacked a woman and was armed with a blade.

Daniel Williams, 38, of Wigan Road in Atherton, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court for causing a named female actual bodily harm, knife possession, issuing a threat to kill and criminal damage (smashing her phone), all of which he had originally denied.

But after changing his plea to guilty to the first two charges, the prosecution agreed to the remaining charges to lie on file and the trial was scrapped. He has now been sentenced to 10 months behind bars.

A jail sentence has been imposed on a homeless 29-year-old who hurled racial abuse and threatened a man with a broken bottle in Wigan town centre.

Josh Andrusjak, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead guilty to racially-aggravated harassment causing fear or distress, using threatening or abusive behaviour towards a named male and possessing an offensive weapon.

All the crimes were committed on August 7. He was given an eight-month custodial sentence and ordered to pay a £180 fine.

A serial Wigan shoplifter who plundered hundreds of pounds worth of goods from various local stores has been sent to prison.

Dionne Baker, 39, of Withington Lane, Aspull, had appeared before borough justices to admit targeting TKMaxx at Robin Park three times in February to steal coats, handbags and gift sets totalling £800.

She also admitted to snatching a £179 television from Asda, £140 of meat joints from M&S, razors and cosmetics totalling £350 from Boots and various foodstuffs from Morrisons.

Baker also took clothing from Wyndsors and laundry products from Asda during her thieving sprees between February 7 and April 5.

She has since stood before Manchester justices who told her she had a "flagrant disregard" for other people and their property and handed down a 36-week custodial sentence.

A Wigan holidaymaker has been fined for being drunk on a plane.

Melusi Xaba, 53, of Nottingham Place, Whelley, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to being intoxicated on a flight from Banjul in Gambia to Manchester on April 7.

The court was told he was arrested on arrival at the city airport.

His financial penalty, along with costs and a victim services surcharge came to £253.

A fly-tipper who three times dumped household waste in a Wigan street has been hit in the pocket.

Attila Boros, 27, of Cecil Street in Scholes, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to ditching a bed base, TV, mattress and bedding on Eckersley Street, Whelley, on three different visits between September 3 and 10 last year.

His fine, costs and victim services surcharge totalled £744.

A Leigh man has confessed to continuing to run kennels for dogs when barred from doing so.

Stuart Wilson, of Clarence Street, appeared before Bolton magistrates to plead guilty to operating Barkingham Boarding Kennels between July 28 to August 30 last year without a licence.

The court was told that he had had his licence had recently been suspended.

He was fined and ordered to pay costs and a victim services surcharge which came to £750.