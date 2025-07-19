Two men who targeted cash machines have been jailed after admitting conspiring to steal.

Andrei Marta, 31, and Marius Tudor, 45, both of Temple View Place, Leeds, were found with items that could be used to commit thefts at ATMs when they were arrested on February 4 while travelling to Manchester.

Police established the pair had targeted numerous cash machines in Leigh, Manchester city centre and Sale, with five victims identified.

They also attempted to withdraw cash from machines in Prestwich and Leeds.

Tudor has now been jailed for 30 months and Tudor was jailed for 18 months.

PC Coral Gavaghan said: “We are pleased that today’s sentence is the culmination of a thorough investigation, resulting in both Marta and Tudor being put behind bars, making the streets of Greater Manchester safer.

“If you are concerned about criminal activity within your area, you can report this to us directly on 101 or by reporting information using our online report tool.”

A jury took only half an hour to clear a Wigan man of stealing hundreds of pounds of charity cash almost four years ago.

It had been alleged that 57-year-old Stephen Wilkinson, of Crabtree Road, Worsley Hall, had snatched £742 in a Macmillan Cancer Support cash box on October 8 2021.

He had denied the single theft charge and his trial was repeatedly delayed for a number of reasons including court backlogs.

But it finally went ahead at Bolton Crown Court this month.

The jury heard two days of evidence and went out to deliberate at 11.01am.

By 11.32am they had returned to deliver a unanimous not guilty verdict.

The judge told Mr Wilkinson he was free to go.

A trial has been axed after a Wigan man admitted to some of the domestic violence charges against him.

Dean Riley, 36, of Langton Avenue, Standish, had appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassment of a named female and putting her in fear of violence between August 6 and October 11 2023, intentional strangulation of the complainant on February 26 2023, causing her actual bodily harm on July 15 and controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between February 1 and August 7 that year.

A trial was due to take place at Bolton Crown Court but then the prosecution offered no evidence for the strangulation or controlling and coercive behaviour charges and Riley changed his ABH and stalking pleas to guilty.

The trial was vacated and a sentencing date set for July 24.

A 2026 trial date has been set for a Wigan 49-year-old who denies two assaults.

Carl Gannon, of Conway Road, Ashton, is charged with assaulting a man, causing actual bodily harm, and assaulting the same man by beating him, both on March 10, 2024.

A case management hearing is scheduled for September 5 this year and a trial for May 13 2026.

Before then Gannon is on bail.

The trial of a Wigan man who denies a string of criminal offences, including rape and “revenge porn” has been postponed for another two years, meaning there will be a gap of more than six years since the alleged offences took place before the evidence is tested.

Connor Gaskell, 26, of Knightshill Crescent, Springfield, is accused of raping a woman over 16 in March 2021.

He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour between August 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, which is alleged to have included physical assaults, damaging property, threatening to reveal private information, monitoring phone use and hacking online accounts.

He is alleged to have threatened to disclose private photographs and films between November 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, and caused criminal damage to a car in October 2020.

Gaskell is charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a television, both on December 5, 2020.

He is also accused of committing affray and damaging a door, windows and two cars on May 23, 2021.

Gaskell has previously pleaded not guilty to all charges but the trial has already been postponed more than once and now, having been scheduled for this month, Bolton Crown Court has now been told there is insufficient court time at present and so the hearing has been further delayed until May 2027.

Gaskell remains on bail until then.

A woman has admitted to flytipping in her village.

Laura Page, 35, of Withington Lane, Aspull, appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with illegally disposing of five bin bags of waste down an alleyway off Arley Close, Aspull, on or before December 4.

She entered a guilty plea and was hit with a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £734.

A Wigan shopkeeper has been accused of selling an e-cigarette to a child.

Dara Jalal Ahmed, of Southworth Close, Warrington, appeared before borough justices charged with selling a Crown Bar Al Fakher disposable vape to a minor at Station Market on Wallgate last October 5 contrary to the 2015 Nicotine Inhaling Products Regulations and the Children and Families Act of 2014.

The same charge was also made to the business and a not guilty plea was entered.

The hearing was adjourned until September 10 next year when a trial will take place.

A man who trashed four Wigan Council computers and threatened to burn down a woman's home is awaiting his fate.

Shubhanullah Shirzad, 22, of Frog Lane, appeared at the borough law courts to plead guilty to menacing a named female with arson on March 10 and causing £4,000 in criminal damage to local authority IT equipment on June 30.

Shirzad was granted conditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on July 27.