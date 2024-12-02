A Wigan man has confessed to trying to fell a speed camera with a power tool.

Robert Deakin, 59, of Kipling Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, now faces a community punishment and paying a hefty compensation bill for his act of sabotage which he tried to commit on a busy main road on an early Saturday evening as sparks flew from his angle grinder.

Wigan has seen a number of safety cameras felled in the last year - at Wigan Pier, Whelley and Orrell - but Deakin was arrested and prosecuted for the criminal damage to a device on Warrington Road, Worsley Mesnes, on January 6.

The hearing was told that that evening, a police officer on mobile patrol saw Deakin (he was next to another man who was not known to him and who had apparently just stopped to watch) holding the grinder against the vertical pole base of the camera in an attempt to cut it down.

On realising he had been spotted, Deakin ran away with police in pursuit and was eventually detained by another officer on Parsonage Place.

The court was told the cost to remove and temporarily reinstate the footway, replace the column, re-install it, traffic management, electrically test and re-calibrate the new camera plus administration came to £9,747.50 excluding VAT.

Peter Boulton, Transport for Greater Manchester’s Network Director for Highways, said: “We strongly condemn the irresponsible actions of people like Robert Deakin who vandalise safety cameras on our road network.

“These reckless acts not only endanger the public by removing a vital tool designed to stop people speeding, reduce collisions and make our roads safer for everyone, but also leaves taxpayers having to foot the bill for repair or replacement costs.

“This is a positive outcome, and a great example of the agencies within the Greater Manchester Safer Roads Partnership working together for the benefit of everyone who travels on our roads.

"I would strongly urge anyone committing these acts to consider the potential consequences of there being fewer safety cameras on our roads not only for themselves, but for others. How would they feel if the next person killed by someone speeding is a friend, relative or loved one?”

Deakin was ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation while completing 80 days of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.