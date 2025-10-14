See what sentence has been handed down to a Wigan woman responsible for a whole string of petty thefts

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
A woman who targeted Wigan shops no fewer than 15 times has been sentenced.

Susan Buckley, 40, of Water Street, had previously stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a whole list of petty thefts.

B&M, Morrisons Daily, Go Local and Food Plus on Standishgate were her victims of choice, the court was told as she snatched alcohol, coffee, laundry items, chocolate and air fresheners between early April and mid-July.

Facing Manchester magistrates for sentencing, she was given supervision for 12 months, put on a drug rehab programme and ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Buckley had also admitted to assaulting a man by beating at Wigan Parish Church on August 11 and was ordered to pay the victim £50 in compensation.

