Self-confessed Wigan burglar hunted by police after dodging court
A burglar who stole power tools from a Wigan home is on the run from police.
Terence Dale, 50, of Elm Avenue, Golborne, had denied snatched £1,790 worth of equipment from a gazebo in Golborne on March 6 2024.
But when he failed to turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for his trial, the bench found him guilty in his absence and issued a warrant to police for his arrest.
Once detained, Dale will be brought to the court for sentencing.