Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A burglar who stole power tools from a Wigan home is on the run from police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terence Dale, 50, of Elm Avenue, Golborne, had denied snatched £1,790 worth of equipment from a gazebo in Golborne on March 6 2024.

But when he failed to turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for his trial, the bench found him guilty in his absence and issued a warrant to police for his arrest.

Once detained, Dale will be brought to the court for sentencing.