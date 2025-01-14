Self-confessed Wigan burglar hunted by police after dodging court

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
A burglar who stole power tools from a Wigan home is on the run from police.

Terence Dale, 50, of Elm Avenue, Golborne, had denied snatched £1,790 worth of equipment from a gazebo in Golborne on March 6 2024.

But when he failed to turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for his trial, the bench found him guilty in his absence and issued a warrant to police for his arrest.

Once detained, Dale will be brought to the court for sentencing.

