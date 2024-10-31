Sentencing date set for Wigan man who admitted being involved in supply of cannabis

A Wigan man will be sentenced next month after he admitted being involved in drug dealing.

Jordan Beach, 25, of Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis between January 22 and February 26.

He also admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply it on February 26 and possession of the same drug on October 23.

Beach was remanded in custody by Wigan magistrates.

He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on November 21.