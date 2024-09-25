Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sentencing of a woman who admitted being in charge of a now banned dog which was dangerously out of control in Leigh town centre has been delayed.

Amy Steward, 26, of HMP Styal, had previously appeared before Wigan justices to admit to being the owner of an XL Bully on July 24.

An A&E doctor told the hearing that the injuries sustained by the Hindley 37-year-old were the worst he had ever seen during his 10 years in medicine.

She had been due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court first in August, but that was postponed until September and now it has been delayed again because reports were not ready.

So a new sentencing date of October 10 has now been set.