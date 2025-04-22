Sentencing of careless Wigan drink and drug-driver postponed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sentencing of a Wigan motorist who admitted to bad driving while high on drink and drugs has been delayed.
Lewis Critchley, 24, of The Green, Pemberton, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to carelessly driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, on September 8 last year and doing so without a licence or insurance, having taken cocaine and being over the drink-drive limit too.
He had been due to be sentenced this week but this has now been postponed until May 12.
An interim road ban imposed at the last hearing remains in place.