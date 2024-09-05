Sentencing of Wigan child sex offender delayed

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Sep 2024

Sentencing of a Wigan 40-year-old who admitted to a series of child sex crimes has been delayed.

Carl Clinch, of Platt Lane, Hindley, had previously stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls under the age of 16, one inciting non-penetrative sexual activity, one requesting sexual images and one of sending a sexual message.

He also admitted to possessing two images of child abuse that fall into the most serious legal category - A - and seven category C images.

He further pleaded guilty to taking a category C picture. Clinch was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court early this month but at the request of his defence team, the hearing has been postponed until September 30.

