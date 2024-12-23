Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A notorious Wigan shoplifter is back behind bars after flouting a ban on entering the town centre.

Arthur McClean, who has a long string of convictions to his name, appeared before Manchester justices to admit breaching a criminal behaviour order, imposed by magistrates only 17 days earlier, by going into Wigan on December 12.

He also admitted to stealing razor blades and deodorant from Boots on November 9.

The court heard that "the number and nature of the offences shows that the defendant is operating as a professional criminal."

He was jailed for 16 weeks, ordered to pay £76 – the value of what he stole – in compensation to Boots and £85 to victim services.