Serial Wigan criminal locked up for ignoring no-go zone order

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A notorious Wigan shoplifter is back behind bars after flouting a ban on entering the town centre.

Arthur McClean, who has a long string of convictions to his name, appeared before Manchester justices to admit breaching a criminal behaviour order, imposed by magistrates only 17 days earlier, by going into Wigan on December 12.

He also admitted to stealing razor blades and deodorant from Boots on November 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that "the number and nature of the offences shows that the defendant is operating as a professional criminal."

He was jailed for 16 weeks, ordered to pay £76 – the value of what he stole – in compensation to Boots and £85 to victim services.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice