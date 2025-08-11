A registered sex offender has been jailed after uploading hundreds of indecent images of children to the internet.

Mark Davies, 36, used social media platforms Snapchat and Discord to upload the images.

The offences were committed after Davies had recently been released from prison for the sexual assault of a child.

Lancashire Police officers first arrested Davies and seized his mobile phone in Skelmersdale in July 2024, as part of an investigation into possessing indecent images, after which he was promptly recalled back to prison.

Mark Davies is now behind bars

While under investigation, police identified that further accounts linked to Davies had uploaded indecent images of children – when he was on police bail in July 2024 and shortly after his release in May 2025.

Davies was arrested again by officers from Lancashire’s south internet child exploitation team, who obtained the evidence needed to remand him to custody.

Davies, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to six offences of making indecent images of children and one offence of possession of extreme pornographic images.

Appearing at Preston Crown Court, he was jailed for 22 months, given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and made subject of sex offender notification requirements for 10 years.

Det Con Pippa Jackson, of the south internet child exploitation team, said: “I welcome the prison sentence which has been imposed on Mark Davies for his abhorrent behaviour.

“Davies poses a serious risk to the public with his offending and the investigation by our team has prevented this man from committing further offences.”