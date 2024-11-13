Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 45-year-old Wigan borough man who confessed to having a library of child abuse films has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Mark German, of Phaeton Close, Atherton, had previoiusly appeared before local justices to plead guilty to making indecent images of youngsters between August 18 2018 and October 10 2022, 44 of which fell into the most serious category of abuse images: A. A further 45 were category B and 156 category C pictures.

He also pleaded guilty to distributing a category A image on August 30 2022 and a category B image on September 28 the same year.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 10-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Mark German pleaded guilty to making dozens of films involving child sexual abuse

German must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 days or rehabilitation activities.

The judge ordered him to sign on to the sex offenders' register for 10 years and he has a sexual harm prevention order hanging over him for the same period of time.